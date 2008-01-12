Alba Un-Petroleum Jelly is the original multi-purpose skin moisturizer and protectant made from only pure plant oils and all natural waxes. With beeswax, moisture rich coconut oil and soothing, protective vitamin E, this natural, non-petroleum jelly is perfect as an all-over body moisturizer for soothing, softening skin rejuvenation.

Moisturize and soothe dry skin

Prevent chafing and windburn

Gently remove eye make-up

Help protect baby from diaper rash

Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil is anti-microbial, deeply moisturizing and soothing to the skin