Alba Botanica™ Un-Petroleum Multi-Purpose Jelly

3.5 ozUPC: 0007732000011
Alba Un-Petroleum Jelly is the original multi-purpose skin moisturizer and protectant made from only pure plant oils and all natural waxes. With beeswax, moisture rich coconut oil and soothing, protective vitamin E, this natural, non-petroleum jelly is perfect as an all-over body moisturizer for soothing, softening skin rejuvenation.

  • Moisturize and soothe dry skin
  • Prevent chafing and windburn
  • Gently remove eye make-up
  • Help protect baby from diaper rash
  • Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil is anti-microbial, deeply moisturizing and soothing to the skin