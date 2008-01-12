Hover to Zoom
Alba Botanica™ Un-Petroleum Multi-Purpose Jelly
3.5 ozUPC: 0007732000011
Product Details
Alba Un-Petroleum Jelly is the original multi-purpose skin moisturizer and protectant made from only pure plant oils and all natural waxes. With beeswax, moisture rich coconut oil and soothing, protective vitamin E, this natural, non-petroleum jelly is perfect as an all-over body moisturizer for soothing, softening skin rejuvenation.
- Moisturize and soothe dry skin
- Prevent chafing and windburn
- Gently remove eye make-up
- Help protect baby from diaper rash
- Rich in fatty acids, coconut oil is anti-microbial, deeply moisturizing and soothing to the skin