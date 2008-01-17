Start your day better than ever. Get up and face the day with the help of this brightening pick-me-up. Our naturally powerful Marine Complex, rich in nourishing lipids, stimulates cell regeneration to reduce the appearance of blotchiness for a more uniform skin tone. Dull, sleepy skin becomes fresh, even and bright in just two weeks. It's the wake-up call your skin has been waiting for. Wears well under makeup.

Clinical Result After 2 Weeks:

100% of those tested showed reduced appearance of skin blotchiness and improved skin clarity

94% of those tested had skin tone that appeared more even

New & Improved

Sea Lipids

Visibly Reduces blotchiness and Improves Clarity in Just 2 Weeks

Hypoallergenic