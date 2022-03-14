Hover to Zoom
Albanese 12 Flavor Gummi Bears Candy
36 ozUPC: 0063441852360
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
All your favorite flavors in one place! Enjoy the World's Best Gummi Bears in 12 fresh fruity flavors.
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Yellow 6 , Red 40 , Vegetable Oil ( Coconut ) , Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
