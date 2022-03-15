Ingredients

Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm ) and Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info

May contain Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products.

Disclaimer

