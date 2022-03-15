Albanese 12 Flavor Gummi Bears Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Albanese 12 Flavor Gummi Bears

7.5 ozUPC: 0063441852348
Purchase Options
Located in FUEL CENTER

Product Details

All your favorite flavors in one place! Enjoy the World's Best Gummi Bears in 12 fresh fruity flavors.

  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Low Sodium

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm ) and Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info
May contain Pistachio and Pistachio Products,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Cashew and Cashew Products,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Brazil Nut and Brazil Nut Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More