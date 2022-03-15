Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms
Product Details
Tiny Tiny Tiny...Why not enjoy twelve flavors instead of one? These Gummi Worms may be small but that doesn't take away from their big taste.
Featured flavors: wild cherry, pink grapefruit, watermelon, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, lime, grape, green apple, mango, pineapple and lemon
- Fat Free
- Gluten Free
- Low Sodium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm ) and Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
