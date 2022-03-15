Ingredients

Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm ) and Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible