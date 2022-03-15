Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms Perspective: front
Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms

7.5 ozUPC: 0063441852350
Product Details

Tiny Tiny Tiny...Why not enjoy twelve flavors instead of one? These Gummi Worms may be small but that doesn't take away from their big taste.

Featured flavors: wild cherry, pink grapefruit, watermelon, strawberry, orange, blue raspberry, lime, grape, green apple, mango, pineapple and lemon

  • Fat Free
  • Gluten Free
  • Low Sodium

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup ( , from : Corn ) , Sugar ( , from : Beets ) , Water , Gelatin , Citric Acid , Pectin ( Derived , from : Fruit ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm ) and Carnauba Leaf Wax ( to Prevent Sticking ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Yellow 6 , Blue 1 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...