Albanese Sour 12 Flavor Gummi Bears Candy
Product Details
Are you ready for a walk on the sour side? Your favorite Gummi Bears are now available in 12 very sour fruit flavors. It's sour power all the way!
- Flavors include: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple, & Lemon
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More