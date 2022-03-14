Albanese Sour 12 Flavor Gummi Bears Candy Perspective: front
Albanese Sour 12 Flavor Gummi Bears Candy

7 ozUPC: 0063441852328
Product Details

Are you ready for a walk on the sour side? Your favorite Gummi Bears are now available in 12 very sour fruit flavors. It's sour power all the way!

  • Flavors include: Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple, & Lemon

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size8 pieces
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g28%
Protein1g
Calcium49mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium16mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Pectin (Derived from Fruit), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
