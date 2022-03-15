Hover to Zoom
Albanese® World's Best Ultimate 8 Flavor Gummi Bears
5 ozUPC: 0063441852481
Product Details
- Colors from real fruits and vegetables
- Naturally flavored
- Gluten and fat free
- Low sodium
Nutritional Information
Fat Free
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size9 Pieces
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g26%
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium6mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Juice Concentrates, Pectin(Derived from fruits), Colors (From Fruits and Vegetables), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola), and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
