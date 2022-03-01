A pergola is statement piece for your outdoor space It will add definition and elegance to your garden deck patio pool or backyard In a matter of minutes our pergola provides shade for your dining table or patio furniture while also guarding against harsh UV rays and sudden rain showers The Aleko Retractable Canopy Pergola is a sturdy and attractive addition to your outdoor space A pergola is a versatile stylish and luxurious addition to your home The Aleko aluminum pergola is made with a high quality rust resistant aluminum frame and a rain proof polyester canopy that can be easily retracted or removed for storage Included are all the fittings parts and comprehensive instructions for an easy assembly Features . Aluminum outdoor retractable patio pergola canopy is an elegant and relaxed statement piece for outdoor dining or entertaining. Made with a high quality rust resistant aluminum frame to ensure sustainability for many seasons. The retractable canopy protects against UV rays and unexpected rain showers or opens up for more light exposure. All fittings parts and instructions are included for simple assembly Specifications . Color Burgundy. Frame Material Rust Resistant Aluminum. Canopy Material Polyester. Dimension 13 1 x 9 7 x 7 9 ft . Weight 106 lbs