ALEKO Inflatable Sumo Costume transforms your child into a super strong Sumo Wrestler in a matter of minutes! Made of high quality 190T Waterproof Polyester, this costume is of premium caliber and construction. The included battery-operated fan conveniently inflates your suit. Lightweight and compact, the fan ensures you stay plump and inflated all night long. A built-in pocket on the interior of the costume keeps the fan safe and secure. This costume is spacious and ventilated, making going to and from places easy, comfortable, and hassle-free. A zipper, located on the back of the suit, makes getting in and out of the costume quick and user-friendly. Complete the look with the included headpiece. When the night is over, simply deflate the costume and store for the next time around. Great for Halloween, trick-or-treating, costume competitions, parties, fun runs, parades, photos, and more.

Children will love stomping around in ALEKOs Inflatable Sumo Costume for Children

Made from ultra-durable 190T Waterproof Polyester

Inflates in a matter of minutes with included fan

Built-in interior pocket keeps the fan safe, secure, and allows you to be hands-free

Spacious suit is comfortable, ventilated, and easy to put on and take off

One size fits most children; suitable for individuals who are 4' 3" to 4' 11"

Powered by (4) AA Batteries; Batteries not included"

Sumo Suit, Headpiece, Battery-Operated Fan, and Battery Box