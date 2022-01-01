Aleko window awning door canopy is the first choice of most home owners who choose protect their furnishings from sun's damaging uv rays and keep home cool, and add a decorative element to their homes. This awning allows you to save energy and block the light in the summer as it allows to keep warm in the winter. Enjoy the beauty and protection of this classic awning design at incredibly affordable prices. Quick and easy installation. It requires no electricity. Complete kit includes frame, fabric cover and installation hardware and takes less than one hour to install. Ideal for most windows and doors, including sliders.

Green.4 x 2'.5 lbs