Ingredients

Wheat Flour , Sugar , Pasteurized Whole Eggs ( 26% ) , Raising Agents ( Disodium Diphosphate , Sodium Carbonate Acid , Ammonium Carbonate Acid ) , Glucose Syrup , Artificial Flavourings , Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

