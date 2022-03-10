Alessi Biscotti Savoiardi Lady Fingers
Product Details
Savoiardi, commonly known as "Lady Fingers", are delightful and delicately light cookies from Italy that have been enjoyed by Italians for generations. Eaten as a snack alongside a glass of milk, children love their simple goodness. Adults too enjoy nibbling on them between sips of espresso or cappuccino. The Italians have invented wondrous desserts, using them in creations like tiramisu.
- Perfect for Tiramisu
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Sugar , Pasteurized Whole Eggs ( 26% ) , Raising Agents ( Disodium Diphosphate , Sodium Carbonate Acid , Ammonium Carbonate Acid ) , Glucose Syrup , Artificial Flavourings , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
