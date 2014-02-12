Alessi® Fig Infused White Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: front
Alessi® Fig Infused White Balsamic Vinegar

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007107201135
Made from a blend of Italian white wine vinegar and the musts of white grapes, this white balsamic vinegar has been infused with the flavor of figs. Refreshing in marinades, salad dressings, pork dishes, or even sprinkled over fresh fruit or sliced strawberries.

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Grape Musts , Natural Fig Flavor with Other Natural Flavors .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

