Alessi® Fig Infused White Balsamic Vinegar
Product Details
Made from a blend of Italian white wine vinegar and the musts of white grapes, this white balsamic vinegar has been infused with the flavor of figs. Refreshing in marinades, salad dressings, pork dishes, or even sprinkled over fresh fruit or sliced strawberries.
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Grape Musts , Natural Fig Flavor with Other Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
