Ingredients

Mashed Potatoes ( Water , Dehydrated Potatoes ) , Wheat Flour , Potato Starch , Salt , Spices , Flavorings , Dusted with : Rice Flour , Lactic Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( as a Preservative ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

