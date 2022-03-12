Hover to Zoom
Alessi Gnocchi Di Patate Potato Gnocchi
16 ozUPC: 0007107200328
Product Details
- Premium Italian potato dumplings
- 80% potatoes
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium660mg28%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mashed Potatoes ( Water , Dehydrated Potatoes ) , Wheat Flour , Potato Starch , Salt , Spices , Flavorings , Dusted with : Rice Flour , Lactic Acid , Potassium Sorbate ( as a Preservative ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
