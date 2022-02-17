Alessi Organic White Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: front
Alessi Organic White Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: back
Alessi Organic White Balsamic Vinegar

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007107201173
Product Details

Alessi Organic White Balsamic Vinegar was invented by us due to the realization that the color of the traditional Balsamic Vinegar tended to dominate more delicate dishes. White balsamic has all the unique notes, nuances, and complexities of traditional balsamic, but without the color. Use Alessi Organic White Balsamic Vinegar in salads and white sauces, fish, vegetables, or french fries.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic White Wine Vinegar , Organic Grape Musts .

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
