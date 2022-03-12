Alessi Sicilian Caponata Eggplant Appetizer Perspective: front
Alessi Sicilian Caponata Eggplant Appetizer Perspective: left
Alessi Sicilian Caponata Eggplant Appetizer Perspective: right
Alessi Sicilian Caponata Eggplant Appetizer

10.5 ozUPC: 0007107201244
Caponata is a flavor packed Italian appetizer customarily served with good crusty bread. Alessi Caponata is made from an authentic family recipe in the traditional way. Eggplant chunks sauteed in olive oil are combined with tomatoes, celery, olives, onions and other ingredients and then flavored with a bit of sugar and vinegar. It is a must for any antipasto tray and is the perfect party item to have on hand in your pantry for your next gathering.

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber7g28%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Eggplant , ( Min . 40% ) , Tomatoes , Celery , Onions , Sunflower Oil , Sugar , Olives , Wine Vinegar , Olive Oil , Capers and Salt .

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

