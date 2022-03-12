Alessi Sicilian Caponata Eggplant Appetizer
Product Details
Caponata is a flavor packed Italian appetizer customarily served with good crusty bread. Alessi Caponata is made from an authentic family recipe in the traditional way. Eggplant chunks sauteed in olive oil are combined with tomatoes, celery, olives, onions and other ingredients and then flavored with a bit of sugar and vinegar. It is a must for any antipasto tray and is the perfect party item to have on hand in your pantry for your next gathering.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Eggplant , ( Min . 40% ) , Tomatoes , Celery , Onions , Sunflower Oil , Sugar , Olives , Wine Vinegar , Olive Oil , Capers and Salt .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
