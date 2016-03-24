Ingredients

Dehydrated Green Peas , Pasta ( Durum Wheat Semolina ( Niacin , Folic Acid , Ferrous Sulphate , Riboflavin , Thiamine Mononitrate ) ) , Dehydrated Vegetables ( Carrots , Onion , Tomato ) Salt , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Spices , Smoked Torula Yeast , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Natural Flavor , Natural Smoke Flavor , Sunflower Oil , Canola Oil , Sugar , Celery Powder , Garlic , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More