Alessi Split Pea Soup Mix
Product Details
There is nothing quite as satisfying as a bowl of rich, hearty soup. Soups are eaten in almost every corner of the world and over the years, certain soups have become associated with particular countries- Italy is no exception, with several regions boasting claim to some of the world's best soups. In Sicilian, the word "spaccarelli" is a combination of the word "spaccare" (to break) and "piselli" (green peas). Our authentic rendition of this heart-warming split pea soup includes carrots, peas, garlic and ditali pasta. Simply delicious. People today eat soup for different reasons than they did yester year. Once considered an inexpensive meal for the poor, soup has become popular among the health conscious consumers of today.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Green Peas , Pasta ( Durum Wheat Semolina ( Niacin , Folic Acid , Ferrous Sulphate , Riboflavin , Thiamine Mononitrate ) ) , Dehydrated Vegetables ( Carrots , Onion , Tomato ) Salt , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Spices , Smoked Torula Yeast , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Natural Flavor , Natural Smoke Flavor , Sunflower Oil , Canola Oil , Sugar , Celery Powder , Garlic , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More