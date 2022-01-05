Alessi Traditional Balsamic Reduction Perspective: front
Alessi Traditional Balsamic Reduction

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0007107202180
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Alessi Balsamic Reduction enhances the flavor of any dish and can be used on everything. Our reductions have no thickeners or fillers so the flavors of every ingredient used are highlighted rather than masked. Besides the typical use of drizzling decoratively over a finish plate use Alessi Balsamic Reductions on cheese plates in salads and marinades over roasted meats and vegetables and even over fresh fruit. Alessi Balsamic Reduction is especially delicious over melon and prosciutto and dark chocolate.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Concentrated Balsamic Vinegar , Pure Cane Sugar .

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
