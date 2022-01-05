Alessi Traditional Balsamic Reduction
Product Details
Alessi Balsamic Reduction enhances the flavor of any dish and can be used on everything. Our reductions have no thickeners or fillers so the flavors of every ingredient used are highlighted rather than masked. Besides the typical use of drizzling decoratively over a finish plate use Alessi Balsamic Reductions on cheese plates in salads and marinades over roasted meats and vegetables and even over fresh fruit. Alessi Balsamic Reduction is especially delicious over melon and prosciutto and dark chocolate.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Balsamic Vinegar , Pure Cane Sugar .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
