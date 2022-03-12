Alessi® White Balsamic Pear Infused Vinegar
Product Details
Made from a blend of Italian white wine vinegar and the musts of white grapes, this white balsamic vinegar has been infused with the flavor of pears. Refreshing in marinades and salad dressings, it is perhaps the best kept secret ingredient in the famous Caesar's Wife's Salad dressing.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Grape Musts , Natural Pear Flavor , with : Other Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
