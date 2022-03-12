Alessi® White Balsamic Raspberry Blush Vinegar
Product Details
Made from a blend of Italian white wine vinegar and the musts of white grapes, this white balsamic vinegar has been infused with the flavor of raspberries. Crisp and delicate in taste, use in salad dressings, poultry or fish marinades, or even sprinkled over fresh fruit or sliced strawberries.
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar , Grape Musts , Natural Raspberry Flavor , with : Other Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
