Alessi White Balsamic Vinegar was invented by us due to the realization that the color of the traditional Balsamic Vinegar tended to dominate more delicate dishes. Alessi Foods held the patent for more than 20 years. White balsamic has all the unique notes, nuances and complexities of traditional balsamic, but without the color. Use Alessi White Balsamic Vinegar in salads and white sauces, fish, vegetables, or french fries.
White Wine Vinegar , Grape Musts .
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
