Ingredients

Organic Sourdough Crust: Organic Wheat, Organic Sourdough Starter Culture (Organic Wheat, Filtered Water), Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sonoma Sea Salt. Organic Dinapoli Tomatoes Organic Tomatoes, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic. Grass-Fed Mozzarella:(organic pasteurized part skim milk, salt, starter cultures, enzymes) Grass-Fed Cheddar: (cultured pasteurized organic Grade A milk, salt, microbial enzymes). Organic Pepperoni Organic Pork and Organic Beef, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Paprika, Cultured Celery Powder, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More