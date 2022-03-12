Alex's Awesome Sourdough Pepperoni Frozen Pizza Perspective: front
Alex's Awesome Sourdough Pepperoni Frozen Pizza

12.7 ozUPC: 0086099700267
Product Details

100% organic and non-GMO gut-friendly sourdough crust pizza.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/2
Amount per serving
Calories450
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g21%
Sodium1050mg46%
Total Carbohydrate55g20%
Protein21g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Sourdough Crust: Organic Wheat, Organic Sourdough Starter Culture (Organic Wheat, Filtered Water), Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sonoma Sea Salt. Organic Dinapoli Tomatoes Organic Tomatoes, Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Organic Basil, Organic Garlic. Grass-Fed Mozzarella:(organic pasteurized part skim milk, salt, starter cultures, enzymes) Grass-Fed Cheddar: (cultured pasteurized organic Grade A milk, salt, microbial enzymes). Organic Pepperoni Organic Pork and Organic Beef, Sea Salt, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Paprika, Cultured Celery Powder, Organic Rosemary Extract, Organic Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid Starter Culture

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
