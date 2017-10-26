Alka-Seltzer Plus® Cold Formula Sparkling Original Effervescent Tablets Perspective: front
Alka-Seltzer Plus® Cold Formula Sparkling Original Effervescent Tablets
Alka-Seltzer Plus® Cold Formula Sparkling Original Effervescent Tablets
Alka-Seltzer Plus® Cold Formula Sparkling Original Effervescent Tablets

48 ctUPC: 0001650055720
In 1968 we harnessed the fast-dissolving power of effervescent tablets in a cold symptom relief medicine. Today, it’s still the Alka-Seltzer Plus® cold formula you turn to when you want fast, effective relief from your worst cold symptoms: Nasal Congestion, Sneezing, Runny Nose, Sore Throat, Fever, Headache & Body Ache & Sinus Pressure

  • Provides temporary relief from nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache & body ache, and sinus pressure
  • Each box containing 24 Sachets each containing 1 dose (2 effervescent tablets)
  • Comes in Effervescent form, sparkling Original flavor
  • Dissolves in water
  • Use as directed