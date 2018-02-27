Hover to Zoom
Alka-Seltzer Plus® Honey Lemon Zest Severe Cold & Flu Day & Night Powder Packets
12 ctUPC: 0001650055940
Product Details
Remember last cold and flu season? How your symptoms got in the way of a productive day and kept you up at night? Make this season different. Get daytime and nighttime medicine, like Alka-Seltzer Plus Day & Night Severe Cold + Flu – all in hot drink mixes with honey zest flavor, that can help you get relief from your symptoms:
- Daytime and nighttime relief from: nasal congestion, headache, sore throat, body ache, cough, mucus, chest congestion, fever
- Daytime and nighttime medication in one convenient package
- Soothing hot mix drink with honey lemon flavor that requires use of water in a package that contains 6 mix-in packets
- Use as directed