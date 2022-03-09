New & improved Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Day + Night Cold Effervescent Tablets dissolve quickly in hydrating water and are instantly ready to start working whether you need it during the day or at night. This formula has improved flavor, less sodium & is aspartame free. Each dose is individually wrapped and transforms in just 4 oz of water into a liquid-fast medicine. After you drink the refreshing, sparkling solution, Alka-Seltzer Plus works quickly to relieve your worst cold symptoms. In one convenient package you get daytime and night-time relief.

Daytime relief from:

Nasal & Sinus Congestion

Cough

Sore Throat

Fever

Headache

Body Aches & Pains

Nighttime relief from: