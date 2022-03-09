New & improved Alka-Seltzer Plus® Non-Drowsy Cold Effervescent Tablets dissolve quickly in hydrating water and are instantly ready to start working. This formula has improved flavor, less sodium & is aspartame free. Each dose is individually wrapped which makes it easy to take with you on the go and transforms in just 4 oz of water into a liquid-fast medicine. After you drink the refreshing, sparkling solution, Alka-Seltzer Plus® works quickly to relieve your worst cold symptoms.

Nasal & Sinus Congestion

Fever

Cough

Headache

Sore Throat

Body Aches & Pains