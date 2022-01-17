Ingredients

DEXTROSE, GELATIN, FUMARIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SALT, SODIUM CITRATE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CALCIUM SILICATE, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, YELLOW 5.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More