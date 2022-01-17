All Sport Elite Lemon Lime Powder Gelatin Mix With Electrolytes
Product Details
Hydration and Electrolytes now available in dessert mixes. All Sport Elite Gelatin Mixes now available in four delicious flavors: Orange, Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch and Blue Raz. All Sport is known for its great taste and high performance.
- Naturally and Artificially Flavored
- Low Calorie
- Gluten Free
- Safe for Kids and Adults.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
DEXTROSE, GELATIN, FUMARIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SALT, SODIUM CITRATE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CALCIUM SILICATE, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, YELLOW 5.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More