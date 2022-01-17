All Sport Elite Lemon Lime Powder Gelatin Mix With Electrolytes Perspective: front
All Sport Elite Lemon Lime Powder Gelatin Mix With Electrolytes

1.41 ozUPC: 0007239201273
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Hydration and Electrolytes now available in dessert mixes. All Sport Elite Gelatin Mixes now available in four delicious flavors: Orange, Lemon Lime, Fruit Punch and Blue Raz. All Sport is known for its great taste and high performance.

  • Naturally and Artificially Flavored
  • Low Calorie
  • Gluten Free
  • Safe for Kids and Adults.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 packet; 4 servings per container
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Protein2g0%
Chloride207mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
DEXTROSE, GELATIN, FUMARIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SALT, SODIUM CITRATE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF THE FOLLOWING: NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, CALCIUM SILICATE, SUCRALOSE, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, YELLOW 5.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
