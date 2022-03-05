All® with Stainlifters Free Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent
Product Details
When it comes to laundry care for sensitive skin, all Liquid Laundry Detergent is the obvious choice.100% free of perfumes and dyes, all Free Clear is hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin. This detergent is safe to use in any washing machine and at any water temperature. All includes biodegradable surfactants and the bottle contains 25% or more post-consumer recycled plastic.
- Safe for septic systems
- Works effectively, even in cold water
- As always, contains no phosphates
- 100% free of perfumes and dyes
- Tough on stains
- Gentle on skin
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Aqua , C12-15 Pareth-7 , Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate , Sodium Carbonate , Alcohol , Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate , Sodium Cocoate , Sodium Polyacrylate , Benzenesulfonic Acid, 2, 2'- (1, 2-ethenediyl) Bis [5- [[4- [(2-hydroxyethyl) Methylamino] -6- (Phenylamino) -1, 3, 5-triazin-2-yl] Amino] -, Sodium Salt , Benzisothiazolinone .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
