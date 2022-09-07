all Free Clear OXI Mighty Pacs are Tough on Stains, Gentle on Skin with concentrated cleaning power in a convenient pac for mighty results.

all Free Clear isrecommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. 100% dye-free and fragrance-free, this detergent is hypoallergenic and gentle on skin. These laundry detergent pacs are safe to use in any washing machine including high efficiency (HE) washers, and they dissolve completely even in cold water. Add pac(s) to washing machine drum before adding clothes. Use 1 pac for small and medium loads or 2 pacs for larger loads then wash as usual. all mighty pacs are safe for septic systems and contain no phosphates. You get one tub with 16 all Free Clear OXI Mighty Pacs, enough for 16 regular loads of laundry.