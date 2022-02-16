When it comes to laundry care for sensitive skin, All Liquid Laundry Detergent is the obvious choice. Full of concentrated cleaning power with OXI for whitening & brightening.

This package includes one 36-ounce bottle of all Free Clear Oxi liquid laundry detergent, enough for 20 loads

all Free Clear Oxi is Tough on Stains, Gentle on Skin

100% dye-free and fragrance-free, this hypoallergenic laundry detergent is gentle on sensitive skin

Safe to use in any washing machine and at any water temperature