Standard/QueenUPC: 0002241558828
Product Details

Dust mites, pollen, and pet dander collect in your bedding over time and contribute to health problems, especially for those with allergies or asthma. AllerEase’s specially woven fabrics create a barrier between the sleeper and their bedding to block 99% of allergens. AllerEase is a simple, affordable solution for a clean, fresh bed and a comfortable night’s sleep.

  • Allergist recommended
  • Dust mite and allergen barrier
  • Natural fabric blend reduces moisture and odors
  • Breathable cool comfort

Model: 58828ATCC06

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

In-Package Dimensions: 1.0 Inch x 5.6 Inch x 8.95 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.33 Pound