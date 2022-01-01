Dust mites, pollen, and pet dander collect in your bedding over time and contribute to health problems, especially for those with allergies or asthma. AllerEase’s specially woven fabrics create a barrier between the sleeper and their bedding to block 99% of allergens. AllerEase is a simple, affordable solution for a clean, fresh bed and a comfortable night’s sleep.

Allergist recommended

Dust mite and allergen barrier

Natural fabric blend reduces moisture and odors

Breathable cool comfort

Model: 58828ATCC06

Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty

In-Package Dimensions: 1.0 Inch x 5.6 Inch x 8.95 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.33 Pound