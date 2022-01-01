Hover to Zoom
AllerEase Fresh and Cool Zippered Pillow Protector - White
Standard/QueenUPC: 0002241558828
Dust mites, pollen, and pet dander collect in your bedding over time and contribute to health problems, especially for those with allergies or asthma. AllerEase’s specially woven fabrics create a barrier between the sleeper and their bedding to block 99% of allergens. AllerEase is a simple, affordable solution for a clean, fresh bed and a comfortable night’s sleep.
- Allergist recommended
- Dust mite and allergen barrier
- Natural fabric blend reduces moisture and odors
- Breathable cool comfort
Model: 58828ATCC06
Warranty: 10-Year Limited Warranty
In-Package Dimensions: 1.0 Inch x 5.6 Inch x 8.95 Inch
In-Package Weight: 0.33 Pound