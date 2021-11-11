Allied Adjustable Wrench Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Allied Adjustable Wrench

6 inUPC: 0003579451051
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Made from forged high carbon steel that is heat treated for maximum durability and chrome plated for rust and corrosion resistance
  • One jaw is fixed and the other slides to adjustable widths by a worm gear nut you control with your thumb.
  • Maximum jaw width opening is 0.75 inches
  • Soft, slip resistant grips provide for continued use with minimal hand fatigue

Model: 51051

Warranty: Lifetime Warranty