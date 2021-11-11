Hover to Zoom
Allied Adjustable Wrench
6 inUPC: 0003579451051
- Made from forged high carbon steel that is heat treated for maximum durability and chrome plated for rust and corrosion resistance
- One jaw is fixed and the other slides to adjustable widths by a worm gear nut you control with your thumb.
- Maximum jaw width opening is 0.75 inches
- Soft, slip resistant grips provide for continued use with minimal hand fatigue
Model: 51051
Warranty: Lifetime Warranty