Hover to Zoom
Allied Pry Bar
15 inUPC: 0003579431308
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Versatile, multi-use pry bar offers a wide range of uses such as prying, lifting, re-positioning, demolition, nail removal and more
- Thin beveled ends allow easier insertion into available cracks and crevices
- Three nail slots located in different positions offer multi-angled options when removing nails. Use the Goose-neck end for extra leverage
- Long lasting enamel painted finish resists rust
- Tools are covered by a Lifetime Warranty