  • Versatile, multi-use pry bar offers a wide range of uses such as prying, lifting, re-positioning, demolition, nail removal and more
  • Thin beveled ends allow easier insertion into available cracks and crevices
  • Three nail slots located in different positions offer multi-angled options when removing nails. Use the Goose-neck end for extra leverage
  • Long lasting enamel painted finish resists rust
  • Tools are covered by a Lifetime Warranty