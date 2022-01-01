Allied Rubber Mallet - Black Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Allied Rubber Mallet - Black

8 ozUPC: 0003579431305
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Heavy duty double faced Rubber Mallet with hardwood handle for a variety of uses such as auto repair, metal forming, wood working, heating and air conditioning work
  • Rubber mallets are ideal for delivering softer, less invasive striking blows for more delicate materials like soft woods and aluminum
  • The solid black rubber head resists common solvents and cleaners
  • Includes a traditional hardwood handle which has a natural shock absorbing property