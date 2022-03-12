ALLMAX Creatine usese the exclusive PharmaFuse™ technology to micronize (microparticulate) the highest grade Creapure® creatine monohydrate for maximal absorption. Pure creatine monohydrate is the most heavily researched (more than 300 studies) and time-tested sports nutrition supplement in the world. Creatine has been shown to increase maximal strength and endurance as much as 15% and up to 30% in power output and energy release in short burst/interval sports.*

Over the past few years, more than 20 different types of creatine have arrived on the market; all trying to make the claim that they have improved the original creatine. The truth is that very few, if any, scientific studies are even being attempted to try to prove that they enhance performance in any way. Creatine intake also results in improved concentration, higher endurance, and faster recovery.*

Creapure® is the premium brand of creatine worldwide. Creapure® is unique in the way it is purified to eliminate potentially harmful impurities commonly found in other creatine products. Creapure® is subject to highly stringent requirements. Every lot is tested for impurities using the latest in high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) to ensure the ultimate in Creatine purity. Creapure® has been researched in more than 50 clinical trails.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.