ALLMAX® Nutrition A-Cuts™ Arctic Orange Amino-Charged Energy Drink
Energy To Train, Aminos To Maintain And Diet Support!
AminoCuts could be the most delicious drink mix we've ever made. Perfect to enjoy anytime; easy-to-mix, full of Aminos and loaded with ingredients like natural-source Caffeine, Taurine, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) and Green Coffee extract - AminoCuts is ideal anytime you need an energy boost!*
AminoCuts is simple. On your way to do some Cardio? Need a mid-afternoon "pick-me-up"? AminoCuts fits your life
Usage Chart: Choose Your Time!
ScoopsPre-Cardio, Training or Physical ActivityMorning1 to 2AM Boost, Morning Cardio orMid-Day1Mid-Day Boost or Training, orLate-Day1 to 2Pre-Cardio or Exercise Class
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
CLA , Triglyceride 60% Powder ( Caseinate ) , Natural Caffeine ( as : Coffea Robusta Bean Extract , Std . To 98% Caffeine , 125 Mg ) , Green Coffee ( Coffea Arabica ) Bean Extract ( 50% Chlorohenic Acids ) , Taurine , Acusta Bcaas : L-Leucine [ 45% ] , L-Valine [ 30% ] , L-Isoleucine [ 25% ] , L-Alanine , L-Glycine , L-lysine Hcl , L-Glutamine , L-Phenylalanine , L-histidine Hcl , L-Threonine . Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Natural Color ( Beta Carotene ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More