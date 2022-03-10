ALLMAX® Nutrition A-Cuts™ Pina Colada Amino-Charged Energy Drink
Product Details
Energy To Train, Aminos To Maintain And Diet Support!
AminoCuts could be the most delicious drink mix we've ever made. Perfect to enjoy anytime; easy-to-mix, full of Aminos and loaded with ingredients like natural-source Caffeine, Taurine, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) and Green Coffee extract - AminoCuts is ideal anytime you need an energy boost!*
AminoCuts is simple. On your way to do some Cardio? Need a mid-afternoon "pick-me-up"? AminoCuts fits your life
Usage Chart: Choose Your Time!
ScoopsPre-Cardio, Training or Physical ActivityMorning1 to 2AM Boost, Morning Cardio orMid-Day1Mid-Day Boost or Training, orLate-Day1 to 2Pre-Cardio or Exercise Class
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Carnitine L-Tartrate , Natural Caffeine ( as , Coffea Robusta Bean Extract , Std . To 98% , Caffeine , 125 Mg ) , Green Coffee ( Coffea Robusta Bean Extract , 50% , Chlorogenic Acids ) , Taurine , Acuts Bcaas [ 9 : 6 : 5 ] : L-Leucine [ 45% ] , L-Valine [ 30% ] , L-Isoleucine [ 25% ] , L-Alanine , L-Glycine , L-lysine Hci , L-Glutamine , L-Phenylalanine , L-histidine Hci , L-Threonine , Other Ingredients : Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Lecithin ( From Sunflower ) , Fd&c Yellow #5 .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.