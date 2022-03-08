Energy To Train, Aminos To Maintain And Diet Support!

AminoCuts could be the most delicious drink mix we've ever made. Perfect to enjoy anytime; easy-to-mix, full of Aminos and loaded with ingredients like natural-source Caffeine, Taurine, CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) and Green Coffee extract - AminoCuts is ideal anytime you need an energy boost!*

AminoCuts is simple. On your way to do some Cardio? Need a mid-afternoon "pick-me-up"? AminoCuts fits your life.

Usage Chart:

ScoopsPre-Cardio, Training or Physician ActivityMorning1 to 2 AM Boost, Morning Cardio, orMid-Day1Mid-Day Boost or Training, orLate-Day1 to 2Pre-Cardio or Exercise Class

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.