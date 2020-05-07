ALLMAX Nutrition ALLWHEY® CLASSIC Pure Whey Protein Blend Cookies & Cream
Product Details
ALLWHEY® CLASSIC is a premium Whey Protein Concentrate blended with Whey Protein Isolate delivering 30 g Protein in a 43 g serving, that''s a 70% yield; tested and guaranteed! ALLWHEY delivers a clean, complete and whole protein made from the best source; 100% Whey Protein!
Demand pure Whey Protein, great taste and amazing value. Demand superior taste and exceptional protein. DEMAND ALLWHEY® CLASSIC!
A TRUE, PURE PROTEIN WITH TRULY PREMIUM TASTE
New Premium ALLWHEY® CLASSIC is by far the BEST tasting ALLWHEY we''ve ever made! We tested over 50 versions and selected four truly AMAZING flavors. Using a completely NEW cutting-edge flavor technology, our ALLWHEY flavors will make you think you just had a freshly blended Ice Cream Milkshake. Easy to mix and even easier to drink, ALLWHEY fits your fit lifestyle!
UNMATCHED VALUE
When you''re looking for a protein, you''re looking for the cleanest protein at the best price, Compare US to the competition, some are as low as 50% protein! Look at their serving size and total protein and do the math. Check their ingredients, others often contain inferior non-whey protein sources and non-protein fillers. ALLWHEY® stands head and shoulders above the competition delivering exceptional value with 70% protein at a cost that will keep you smiling all the way to the gym!
ALLWHEY®: BECAUSE RESULTS MATTER
ALLWHEY® is just that, it''s ALL WHEY! ALLWHEY® has no inferior non-whey protein sources like soy or beef. It has zero non-protein Aminos and non fillers. Every gram of protein claimed is a true protein! ALLWHEY delivers a premium quality whey protein to help rebuild your muscles after intense training. Research shows that higher protein levels post-workout help muscles recover faster. BETTER PROTEIN, BETTER RESULTS!
3rd PARTY TESTED FOR BANNED SUBSTANCES
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Essential Amino Acids ( Eaa ) Branched-chain Amino Acids ( Bcaas ) : L-Leucine ( Bcaa ) , L-Valine ( Bcaa ) , L-Isoleucine ( Bcaa ) , L-Histidine ( Eaa ) , L-Lysine ( Eaa ) , L-Methionine ( Eaa ) , L-Phenylalanine ( Eaa ) , L-Threonine ( Eaa ) , L-Tryptophan ( Eaa ) , L-Alanine , L-Arginine , L-Aspartic Acid , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamic Acid , L-Glycine , L-Proline , L-Serine , L-Tyrosine . Other Ingredients : 100% Pure Whey Protein Blend ( Cross-flow Micro-filtered Whey Protein Concentrate , Cross-flow Ultra-filtered Whey Protein Isolate ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Gluten-free Cookie Pieces ( Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch , Palm Oil , Cocoa Powder , Corn Starch , Chocolate Liquor , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Cocoa Powder , Gum Blend ( Cellulose , Xanthan , Carrageenan ) , Sea Salt , Lecithin ( Soy ) , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
