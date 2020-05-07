ALLWHEY® CLASSIC is a premium Whey Protein Concentrate blended with Whey Protein Isolate delivering 30 g Protein in a 43 g serving, that''s a 70% yield; tested and guaranteed! ALLWHEY delivers a clean, complete and whole protein made from the best source; 100% Whey Protein!

Demand pure Whey Protein, great taste and amazing value. Demand superior taste and exceptional protein. DEMAND ALLWHEY® CLASSIC!

A TRUE, PURE PROTEIN WITH TRULY PREMIUM TASTE

New Premium ALLWHEY® CLASSIC is by far the BEST tasting ALLWHEY we''ve ever made! We tested over 50 versions and selected four truly AMAZING flavors. Using a completely NEW cutting-edge flavor technology, our ALLWHEY flavors will make you think you just had a freshly blended Ice Cream Milkshake. Easy to mix and even easier to drink, ALLWHEY fits your fit lifestyle!

UNMATCHED VALUE

When you''re looking for a protein, you''re looking for the cleanest protein at the best price, Compare US to the competition, some are as low as 50% protein! Look at their serving size and total protein and do the math. Check their ingredients, others often contain inferior non-whey protein sources and non-protein fillers. ALLWHEY® stands head and shoulders above the competition delivering exceptional value with 70% protein at a cost that will keep you smiling all the way to the gym!

ALLWHEY®: BECAUSE RESULTS MATTER

ALLWHEY® is just that, it''s ALL WHEY! ALLWHEY® has no inferior non-whey protein sources like soy or beef. It has zero non-protein Aminos and non fillers. Every gram of protein claimed is a true protein! ALLWHEY delivers a premium quality whey protein to help rebuild your muscles after intense training. Research shows that higher protein levels post-workout help muscles recover faster. BETTER PROTEIN, BETTER RESULTS!

3rd PARTY TESTED FOR BANNED SUBSTANCES