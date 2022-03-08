ARGININE has long been touted by research scientists and bodybuilders as one of the best, most effective ingredients on the market today. It has been included in virtually every top pre-workout supplement as the primary ingredient. Recent University level research confirms ARGININE''s ability to act as a natural precursor to Creatine synthesis in the body. It has also been shown to increase natural levels of Growth Hormones and increase the body''s ability to consume and utilize oxygen, primarily due to its ability to increase levels of NITRIC OXIDE [increase VASODILATION].

The Allmax Arginine Advantage: Allmax Arginine is a Japanese-Grade ultra-pure white crystalline 11-stage process derives this powerful amino monopeptide from a pure vegetable base. This means no potential animal contamination and no animal by-product sources. ALLMAX ARGININE crystals are ultra ground using the latest technological processes to achieve an ultra micro-fine powder for rapid absorption and biological utilization. Most research indicates 6 to 9 grams per day to achieve maximum benefit. By comparison, regular Arginine capsules provide only 500 to 750 mg, less than a single gram of Arginine!

