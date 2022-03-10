ALLMAX brings you pure Branched Chain Amino Acid (BCAA) powder in a 2:1:1 ratio. Unlike other aminos, BCAAs are unique in that they are taken up by the muscles directly whereas other aminos are processed by the liver. BCAAs are critical to building muscle fast. BCAAs are widely known to increase the rate of muscle growth in response to training, in fact research indicates that as much as 35% of muscle tissue is comprised of BCAAs. For competitive athletes looking to increase strength and muscle size, BCAAs are the "must-have" supplement.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.