ALLMAX Ultra-High Grade Patented CarnoSyn® BETA-ALANINE is part of the ALLMAX Premium Essentials line of products built for the extreme athlete. Power and Strength mean everything. Getting every edge you can gives you the superior performance you demand. Research has shown that increases in BETA-ALANINE result in increases in muscular Carnosine concentrations.

By promoting high intra-muscular Carnosine concentrations, BETA-ALANINE acts as a precursor to Nitric Oxide (NO) production and works to reduce intra-muscular acidification created by intense exercise and heavy training. Simply stated, ALLMAX CarnoSyn BETA-ALANINE delays muscular fatigue allowing you to increase your performance output. Greater intensity and exertion in the gym or on the field result in increased signals to tell your body to build muscle. Fuel your workouts with ALLMAX CarnoSyn BETA ALANINE.

CarnoSyn BETA-ALANINE is a patented amino acid that increases strength, aerobic and anaerobic endurance, and delays muscle fatigue to train harder. CarnoSyn BETA-ALANINE is a premium source of BETA-ALANINE that has been laboratory tested and certified over 99% pure. Laboratory tests confirm that patented CarnoSyn BETA-ALANINE is the purest source of BETA-ALANINE you can get.