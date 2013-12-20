Naturally derived from safflower oil.

CLA80 Femme™ uses premium grade 80% Pure Conjugated Linoleic Acid. Naturally derived from safflower oil, CLA80 Femme™ provides 80% of the key CLA isomers scientifically proven to improve body composition, decrease body fat and improve body shape. Studies have shown that CLA also provides numerous health benefits including anti-inflammatory properties. CLA80 Femme™ is the proven addition to a lean healthy lifestyle.