The Ultimate is Safety and Purity - ALLMAX Pharmaceutical Grade Creatine is the ultimate in purity and safety; rigorously held to strict standards that meet or exceed 3rd-Party independent testing for WADA Banned Substances and cGMP guidelines. In addition, our Creatine is micronized to an ultra-fine, free-flowing powder. Most Creatine powders on the market today have particles that are as much as 250% larger!

The Undisputed King of Creatine - Creatine Monohydrate is the undisputed king of Creatine. Over 95% of all research ever conducted used Creatine Monohydrate. Other forms of Creatine have come and gone, all trying to make that claim that they have improved the original Creatine. The truth is that very few, if any scientific studies are even being attempted to try to prove that they enhance performance in any way.

Research Reigns Supreme - Creatine Monohydrate is the most heavily research (more than 300 studies) and time-tested sports nutrition supplement in the world. Creatine has been shown to increase maximal strength and endurance as much as 15% and up to 30% in power output and energy release in short burst/interval sports.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.