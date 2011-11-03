ALLMAX Glutamine uses 100% Pure Glutamine crystals made from a natural fermentation process. This state-of-the-art process creates a unique, purified and isolated Glutamine ideal for supplementation.

Glutamine is the most abundant amino acid in the muscle tissue. During times of stress, including exercise and athletic events, Glutamine is one of the first amino acids to be oxidized. Supplementation with Glutamine may help to support muscle Glutamine levels, prevent muscle tissue breakdown and increase recovery. *

The Glutasure™ Advantage: ALLMAX Glutamine uses a proprietary hyper-particulation process called GLUTASURE™ technology. GLUTASURE™ is a pressure driven ceramic membrane process that:

1) Decreases Glutamine particle size

2) Increases Glutamine suspension time in liquid

3) Speeds Glutamine absorption into the bloodstream*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.