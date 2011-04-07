ALLMAX Nutrition IsoFlex Peanut Butter Chocolate Flavored Pure Whey Protein Isolate
Product Details
ISOFLEX® has taken WPI technology to a whole new level of measurable superiority. ISOFLEX® is significantly lower in lactose, fat, sugar and carbs, compared to regular WPIs. If you''re looking for the highest quality, most premium and fastest absorbing protein, then look no further than ISOFLEX®; a Truly Superior Whey Protein Isolate. In just about every way a protein can be, ISOFLEX® is Truly Superior.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN TO YOU?
- A 100% Whey Protein Isolate Source
- Native & Intact, Non-Denatured Whey Protein Fractions
- Laboratory-Tested, Certified & Approved 27g Pure Protein In Every Serving
HYBRID RATIO ISOLATE - (HRI) - Ion-Filtration Technology
ISOFLEX® employs a unique protein extraction technology called HRI. A hybrid of two isolate purification technologies incorporated at a specific ratio to produce a truly superior ultra-pure Whey Protein Isolate. Cutting-Edge Hybrid-Ratio Ion-Filtration (HRI) Technology allows ISOFLEX to retain an exceptionally high protein yield while maintaining enhanced bioactive whey fractions. ISOFLEX contains absolutely NO Whey Concentrate. Concentrates have higher levels of fat and sugars with a lower percentage of protein and lower bioavailability than isolates. While other brands use Concentrates, ISOFLEX users know that Isolates have a superior protein percentage and won''t settle for non-Isolate blends.
BIOACTIVE FULL-SPECTRUM WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE FRACTIONS - Truly Superior Protein
- 53.8% Beta-Lactoglobulin
- 20.3% Alpha-Lactalbumin
- 18.8% Glycomacropeptide
- 4.3% BI-Peptides & Tri-Peptides
- 2.5% Immunoglobulin
- 1.6% Bovine Serum Albumin
- 0.1% Lactoferrin
Unsurpassed ALLMAX Quality Guarantee • 3RD Party Tested - Free of Banned Substances
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Amino Acid Profile ( L Alanine , L Arginine , Aspartic Acid , L Cystine , L Glutamic Acid , Glycine , L Histidine , L Hydroxyproline , L Isoleucine , L Leucine , L Lysine , L Methionine , Phenylalanine , L Proline , Serine , L Threonine , L Tryptophan , L Tyrosine , L Valine ) , Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed , Whey Peptides Alpha Lactalbumin Rich , Symermune Colostrum , Vegetables Protein Hydrolyzed , Taurine , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , Glutamine Peptide , Alpha Lipoic Acid , D Pinitol , L Hydroxy Isoeucine , Chocolate Chips , Peanuts Flour , Flavors Natural & Artificial , Lactoferrin , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Guar Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More