Ingredients

Whey Protein Isolate ( Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ) , Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate [ Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ] , Alpha Lactalbumin , with , Whey Peptides , Symermune Colostrum , Calcium Caseinate ) , NOS Complex ( L Arginine , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , N acetyl cysteine ) , Glutamine Complex ( Glutamine Peptide , from , Wheat Protein Hydrolyzed ) , IS Complex ( Alpha Lipoic Acid , D Pinitol , 4 hydroxyisoleucine ) , Strawberries Pieces , Flavors Natural & Artificial , Lactoferrin , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Guar Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

