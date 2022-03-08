ALLMAX Nutrition IsoFlex Pure Whey Protein Isolate - Strawberry Perspective: front
ALLMAX Nutrition IsoFlex Pure Whey Protein Isolate - Strawberry

5 lbUPC: 0066555312135
ISOFLEX® has taken WPI technology to a whole new level of measurable superiority. ISOFLEX® is significantly lower in lactose, fat, sugar and carbs, compared to regular WPIs. If you''re looking for the highest quality, most premium and fastest absorbing protein, then look no further than ISOFLEX®; a Truly Superior Whey Protein Isolate. In just about every way a protein can be, ISOFLEX® is Truly Superior.

  • A 100% Whey Protein Isolate Source
  • Native & Intact, Non-Denatured Whey Protein Fractions
  • Laboratory-Tested, Certified & Approved 27g Pure Protein In Every Serving

 

Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0.4g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol3mg1%
Sodium35mg1%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein27g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whey Protein Isolate ( Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ) , Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate [ Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ] , Alpha Lactalbumin , with , Whey Peptides , Symermune Colostrum , Calcium Caseinate ) , NOS Complex ( L Arginine , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , N acetyl cysteine ) , Glutamine Complex ( Glutamine Peptide , from , Wheat Protein Hydrolyzed ) , IS Complex ( Alpha Lipoic Acid , D Pinitol , 4 hydroxyisoleucine ) , Strawberries Pieces , Flavors Natural & Artificial , Lactoferrin , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Guar Gum

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.