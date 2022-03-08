ALLMAX Nutrition IsoFlex Pure Whey Protein Isolate - Strawberry
Product Details
ISOFLEX® has taken WPI technology to a whole new level of measurable superiority. ISOFLEX® is significantly lower in lactose, fat, sugar and carbs, compared to regular WPIs. If you''re looking for the highest quality, most premium and fastest absorbing protein, then look no further than ISOFLEX®; a Truly Superior Whey Protein Isolate. In just about every way a protein can be, ISOFLEX® is Truly Superior.
- A 100% Whey Protein Isolate Source
- Native & Intact, Non-Denatured Whey Protein Fractions
- Laboratory-Tested, Certified & Approved 27g Pure Protein In Every Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate ( Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ) , Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate [ Whey Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed ] , Alpha Lactalbumin , with , Whey Peptides , Symermune Colostrum , Calcium Caseinate ) , NOS Complex ( L Arginine , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , N acetyl cysteine ) , Glutamine Complex ( Glutamine Peptide , from , Wheat Protein Hydrolyzed ) , IS Complex ( Alpha Lipoic Acid , D Pinitol , 4 hydroxyisoleucine ) , Strawberries Pieces , Flavors Natural & Artificial , Lactoferrin , Acesulfame Potassium , Sucralose , Guar Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
