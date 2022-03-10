ALLMAX Nutrition IsoNatural™ Pure Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored Perspective: front
ALLMAX Nutrition IsoNatural™ Pure Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

2 lbsUPC: 0066555312192
Product Details

The Most Trusted Name In Protein

IsoNatural™ is an Ultra-Pure Whey Protein Isolate with absolutely no added flavor, sugar, sweeteners or color. Each serving contains 28 grams of protein, which yields an amazing 93% pure (bioactive) protein in every scoop. IsoNatural is the perfect way to increase protein in your diet. IsoNatural mixes quickly and easily making it an excellent addition to any delicious recipe. IsoNatural does not contain whey protein concentrate. As a result, IsoNatural contains 0 fat and 0 sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. IsoNatural delivers exceptional protein quality with absolutely nothing extra!  IsoNatural is produced in an air-pressure sealed cGMP facility; ensuring that the protein has been produced under the purest and cleanest conditions possible. IsoNatural is free of any and all artificial sweeteners

Allmax Quality Guarantee: Allmax Products are produced at a pharmaceutically licensed manufacturing facility ensuring product quality and integrity. Every ingredient added and every lot produced is independently lab tested for purity and potency ensuring consistent quality every time.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories115
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein28g
Calcium150mg15%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Whey Protein Isolate ( Wpi90 ) , Lecithin ( Less than 1% ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More