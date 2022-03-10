The Most Trusted Name In Protein

IsoNatural™ is an Ultra-Pure Whey Protein Isolate with absolutely no added flavor, sugar, sweeteners or color. Each serving contains 28 grams of protein, which yields an amazing 93% pure (bioactive) protein in every scoop. IsoNatural is the perfect way to increase protein in your diet. IsoNatural mixes quickly and easily making it an excellent addition to any delicious recipe. IsoNatural does not contain whey protein concentrate. As a result, IsoNatural contains 0 fat and 0 sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. IsoNatural delivers exceptional protein quality with absolutely nothing extra! IsoNatural is produced in an air-pressure sealed cGMP facility; ensuring that the protein has been produced under the purest and cleanest conditions possible. IsoNatural is free of any and all artificial sweeteners

Allmax Quality Guarantee: Allmax Products are produced at a pharmaceutically licensed manufacturing facility ensuring product quality and integrity. Every ingredient added and every lot produced is independently lab tested for purity and potency ensuring consistent quality every time.