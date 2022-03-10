ALLMAX Nutrition IsoNatural™ Whey Protein Isolate Chocolate
Product Details
IsoNatural™ - Giving you the purity and goodness of 100% pure Whey Protein Isolate with the delicious taste of pure natural sweetening and flavoring. You wouldn''t settle for less, and we wouldn''t have it any other way!
ISONatural™ contains 27 g of pure protein in every scoop with all of the native protein structures intact. ISONaturals is the natural and wholesome way to increase protein in your diet. ISONatural™ is formulated with natural Prebiotics that have been shown to improve healthy intestinal microflora.
ISONatural™ mixes quickly and easily making it a delicious, convenient and simple way to add high-quality Whey Protein Isolate to your diet. ISONatural™ contains 0 g of fat and 0 g sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. Because ISONatural™ is a Whey protein, it contains no Casein protein. People who have sensitivities to milk are often fine with ISONatural™ because many dairy sensitivities come from Casein component of the milk. ISONatural™ is also 100% free of artificial colors and dyes.
ISONatural™ combines the ultimate in pure Whey Protein Isolate derived from wholesome milk with all-natural flavors and plant based Stevia to add a delicious hint of sweetness.
Hybrid Ratio Isolate Ion-Filtration Technology
ISONatural™ employs a unique protein extraction technology called HRI. A hybrid of two isolate purification technologies incorporated at a specific ratio to produce a truly superior ultra-pure Whey Protein Isolate. Cutting-Edge Hybrid-Ratio Ion-Filtration (HRI) Technology allows ISONatural™ to retain an exceptionally high protein yield while maintaining bioactive whey fractions. ISONatural™ contains NO Whey Concentrate. Concentrates have higher levels of fat and sugars with a lower percentage of protein and lower bioavailability than Isolates.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Whey Protein Isolate , Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Inulin ( Derived , from : Chicory Root ) , Guar Gum , Stevia Leaf Extract , Lecithin ( Sunflower ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
