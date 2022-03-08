ALLMAX Nutrition IsoNatural™ Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

ALLMAX Nutrition IsoNatural™ Whey Protein Isolate Unflavored

5 lbsUPC: 0066555312195
Purchase Options

Product Details

Truly Superior Pure, Natural & Delicious Protein

ISONatural™ - Giving you the purity and goodness of 100% pure Whey Protein Isolate with absolutely nothing else added!

ISONatural™ contains 27g of pure protein in every scoop with all of the native protein structures intact. ISONatural™ is the natural and wholesome way to increase protein in your diet. Absolutely perfect to add to Smoothies, Yogurt or any recipe that you want to add the highest quality whey protein to!

ISONatural™ mixes quickly and easily making it an easy way to add high-quality Whey Protein Isolate to your diet. ISONatural™ contains 0g of fat and 0g of sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. Because ISONatural™ is a Whey protein, it contains no Casein protein. People who have sensitivities to milk are often fine with ISONatural™ because many dairy sensitivities come from the Casein component of the milk. ISONatural™ is also 100% free of artificial colors and dyes.

Hybrid Ratio Isolate - Ion-Filtration Technology

ISONatural™ employs a unique protein extraction technology called HRI. A hybrid of two isolate purification technologies incorporated at a specific ratio to produce a truly superior ultra-pure Whey Protein Isolate. Cutting-Edge Hybrid-Ratio Ion-Filtration (HRI) Technology allows ISONatural™ to retain an exceptionally high protein yield while maintaining bioactive whey fractions. ISONatural™ contains absolutely NO Whey Concentrate. Concentrates have higher levels of fat and sugars with a lower percentage of protein and lower bioavailability than Isolates.

Unsurpassed: The ALLMAX® Quality Guarantee

Every ingredient added and every lot produced is laboratory-tested for purity and potency to ensure consistent product quality and integrity every time, guaranteed. ISONatural™ goes through the exclusive ALLMAX 5-Stage Quality Testing protocol. In fact, we''re so conf

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories115
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein28g
Calcium150mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Essential Amino Acids ( Eaa ) [ Branched Chain Amino Acids ( Bcaa ) : L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Isoleucine , L-Histidine , L-Lysine , L-Methionine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Threonine , L-Tryptophan , L-Alanine , L-Arginine , L-Aspartic Acid , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamine , L-Glycine , L-hydroxyproline , L-Proline , L-Serine , L-Tyrosine ] . Other Ingredients : Whey Protein Isolate ( Wpi90 ) , Lecithin ( Soy ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More