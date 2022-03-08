Truly Superior Pure, Natural & Delicious Protein

ISONatural™ - Giving you the purity and goodness of 100% pure Whey Protein Isolate with absolutely nothing else added!

ISONatural™ contains 27g of pure protein in every scoop with all of the native protein structures intact. ISONatural™ is the natural and wholesome way to increase protein in your diet. Absolutely perfect to add to Smoothies, Yogurt or any recipe that you want to add the highest quality whey protein to!

ISONatural™ mixes quickly and easily making it an easy way to add high-quality Whey Protein Isolate to your diet. ISONatural™ contains 0g of fat and 0g of sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. Because ISONatural™ is a Whey protein, it contains no Casein protein. People who have sensitivities to milk are often fine with ISONatural™ because many dairy sensitivities come from the Casein component of the milk. ISONatural™ is also 100% free of artificial colors and dyes.

Hybrid Ratio Isolate - Ion-Filtration Technology

ISONatural™ employs a unique protein extraction technology called HRI. A hybrid of two isolate purification technologies incorporated at a specific ratio to produce a truly superior ultra-pure Whey Protein Isolate. Cutting-Edge Hybrid-Ratio Ion-Filtration (HRI) Technology allows ISONatural™ to retain an exceptionally high protein yield while maintaining bioactive whey fractions. ISONatural™ contains absolutely NO Whey Concentrate. Concentrates have higher levels of fat and sugars with a lower percentage of protein and lower bioavailability than Isolates.

Unsurpassed: The ALLMAX® Quality Guarantee

Every ingredient added and every lot produced is laboratory-tested for purity and potency to ensure consistent product quality and integrity every time, guaranteed. ISONatural™ goes through the exclusive ALLMAX 5-Stage Quality Testing protocol. In fact, we''re so conf