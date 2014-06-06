Pure, Natural & Delicious Protein

IsoNatural - Giving you the purity and goodness of 100% pure Whey Protein with the delicious taste of pure natural sweetening and flavoring. You wouldn''t settle for less, and we wouldn''t have it any other way!

IsoNatural™ is an Ultra-Pure Whey Protein sweetened with the herbal extracts of Stevia and Monk Fruit; no chemical colors or flavors are ever used. IsoNatural contains 27 g of pure (bioactive) protein in every scoop. IsoNatural is the natural and wholesome way to increase protein in your diet. IsoNatural is fortified with NutraFlora®, a unique patented Prebiotic ingredient that enhances calcium absorption while it supports a healthy immune and digestive system. We''ve further fortified an already amazing formula with two synergistic, complementary Antioxidants; Grape Seed Extract and Acerola Cherry Extract. These two protective Antioxidants provide impressive protection against cell-damaging Free-Radicals while providing 15% of the completely natural bioavailable Vitamin C your body depends on.

IsoNatural mixes quickly and easily making it a delicious, convenient and simple way to add high-quality Whey Protein to your diet. IsoNatural contains 0 g of fat and 0 g sugar per serving and is 99% lactose-free. IsoNatural delivers exceptional protein quality with the highest (BV) Biological Value available; simply put, your body absorbs Whey Protein better than any other form of protein. IsoNatural is also 100% free of artificial sweeteners.

Amino Acids are naturally occurring components of all protein. IsoNatural contains the full spectrum of Amino Acids, including all 9 Essential Amino Acids and 3 Branch Chain Amino Acids.